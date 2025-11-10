Titus returns to the role of 2nd Company Captain in new 500 Worlds campaign for Warhammer 40,000

HQ

Demetrian Titus returns to our screens once more. Rather than appearing in the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine III or a DLC for Space Marine II, though, Titus returns in the Warhammer 40,000 wargame as part of a new narrative expansion called 500 Worlds.

In the cinematic you can check out below, Titus is tasked with restoring the 500 worlds of Ultramar back into the hands of the Imperium by the Primarch Roboute Guilliman. This is a pretty impossible task, even according to Titus himself, but that won't stop him from strapping on a fine fur cloak and heading out with his bolter and chainsword.

The first part of the 500 Worlds expansion is called Titus, and will see him face off against the new Necron leader Nekrosor Ammentar, who basically is down for killing all life. Neat. He'll be getting his own miniature, and Titus is getting a refreshed model alongside a small squadron of his own including Space Marines from Space Marine II and Secret Level, as well as a quartet of regular humans who each play an invaluable role in the governing of Ultramar and its planets.

