Tito Jackson, of the Jackson 5, has passed away

A legend of the music world has sadly passed away - Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson and a founding member of the Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70 from a suspected heart attack.

The Jackson 5 charted at the No. 1 spot multiple times with hit singles such as I Want You Back, ABC, and I'll Be There.

Tito's musical legacy is survived by his children, with sons TJ, Taj, and Taryll of 3T taking to Instagram to share the following message:

The music world as a whole has been mourning the loss, with Tito's former Jackson 5 collaborator and drummer Jonathan 'Sugarfoot' Moffett paying multiple tributes via his Facebook.

It's another huge loss for the music world, but I'm certain that Tito's legacy will live on through his deeds and through his family, whom he nurtured and loved throughout his life (thanks, Billboard).

