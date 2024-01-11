Title of MachineGames' Indiana Jones title seems to have been revealed

HQ

On January 18, it's finally time to get a first look at the upcoming Indiana Jones game, developed by the Swedish studio MachineGames (most known for their work on the Wolfenstein franchise), as Microsoft has an online event called Xbox Developer Direct.

So far, we don't know basically anything about it, but an X user called Kurakasis has discovered what is potentially the real title of the game; Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It turns out LucasArts has registered several domains this week with addresses such as indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com, which clearly implies they have an Indiana Jones video game coming with this name.

It's also worth noticing that a video game related brand called The Great Circle was filed in Europe two years ago, which further points to this being the title of the upcoming game - which is rumored to be released this year.