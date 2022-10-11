Titans to return for its fourth season in November

HQ

It's rather fitting that DC's Titans is making a return in a few weeks, as many of the characters in the show are also featured in the Gotham Knights game - not that there's any inherent connection between the two DC works. But still, the series is kicking off its fourth season very soon, as has been revealed during New York Comic Con this year.

Titans will be back on HBO Max for the first part of its fourth season on November 3. As for what this means for regions that still do not have HBO Max (like the UK) is still currently unknown, but past events suggest that we'll have to wait a few months for it to debut on Netflix.

The short bloody teaser on Twitter suggests that it will have a demonic theme this time around, and will potentially look to explore more about Raven's past.

The series itself is slated to have a two-episode premiere on HBO Max, before returning to a weekly release schedule until December 1, when there will be a mid-season break, before the show picks back up and concludes its fourth season in 2023.