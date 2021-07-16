English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Titans season 3 takes the crew back to Gotham

And it introduces a new villain, the fearsome Red Hood.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The trailer for the third season of DC's Titans has officially landed, and it is taking the crew back to the mean streets of Gotham to deal with a world where Batman has seemingly hung up the cowl. The trailer features the entire crew all working together, and also introduces a new villain that will push them to their limits: the feared Red Hood (the same character who was the antagonist in Batman: Arkham Knight).

We also get a look at the different personal conflicts that the team will be facing, between Starfire losing her mind, Hawk and Dove struggling with having a normal life again, and Dick Grayson coming face-to-face with Bruce Wayne.

Take a look at the new trailer below, to see all of this teased and more. As for when the season will be premiering, the launch day is August 12.

Titans season 3 takes the crew back to Gotham


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy