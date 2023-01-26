Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Titans and Doom Patrol being brought to a close on HBO Max

The fourth seasons of both shows will be their last.

Both Titans and Doom Patrol are ending after their current fourth seasons, with the DC Universe going under such substantial changes, it appears that perhaps there wasn't the space for the drama shows.

Titans began back in 2017, and managed to produce a fairly sizeable audience for its more adult portrayal of the Teen Titans group of heroes. The spin-off Doom Patrol aired shortly after, and was praised for its characters and storytelling.

"While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," an HBO Max spokesperson said to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series."

It seems Doom Patrol and Titans are the latest casualty of the changes going on at DC. What do you think of these shows ending? Would you want to see more seasons?

