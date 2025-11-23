Titanic passenger's gold pocket watch sells for 2 million euros, a new world record

HQ

A gold pocket watch recovered from the wreck of the Titanic has sold for 1.78 million pounds (around 2 million euros), setting a new world record for Titanic memorabilia.

The 18-carat Jules Jurgensen watch belonged to Isidor Straus, the 67-year-old American businessman and co-owner of Macy's, who died with his wife Ida when the ship went down in 1912. The previous record was set last year, when another gold watch connected to the disaster sold for £1.56 million.

New world record for Titanic memorabilia

Straus, born in Bavaria in 1845 and raised in the United States, was one of more than 1,500 people who lost their lives in the sinking. Witness accounts say he refused a lifeboat seat before other men were evacuated, and Ida refused to leave without him. The couple were last seen sitting together on deckchairs as the ship sank, an image later dramatized in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic.

The watch, later recovered and returned to the Straus family, was one of several Titanic artifacts auctioned by Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes this weekend. Other items included a letter written by Ida Straus on Titanic stationery, which sold for £100,000, a passenger list purchased for £104,000, and a gold medal awarded to the crew of the RMS Carpathia, which fetched £86,000. In total, the auction reached £3 million.

