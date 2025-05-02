Titanfall troubles and Borderlands 4 hopes are the subject on The Gamereactor Show's latest episode

HQ

It's time for another episode of The Gamereactor Show. This time, current affairs are the topic of the day, as Alex and I discuss the recent EA layoffs, which have led to the cancellation of a Titanfall game and also happened just as Codemasters lost the WRC licence leaving them in hot water. Otherwise, we recap the latest State of Play and discuss our initial thoughts on Borderlands 4 following getting to see a boatload of new gameplay.

You can hear all of our thoughts on these matters in the latest episode of the show below, on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or even Spreaker.

Don't miss out on this episode as we also once again chat about Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 too, which is shaping up to be one of the highest-rated games of all-time according to fans.