Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Titanfall 2

Titanfall 3 hopes quashed by Respawn CEO

Sadly, it seems we're not getting Titanfall 3 until the time is right.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today marks the release of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and while the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is proving to be a huge hit with critics, Respawn putting its Star Wars action games to the forefront has left another major franchise on the backburner.

Titanfall 3 is a game people have been asking about for years now, and Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella recently squished our hopes of it coming anytime soon. Speaking with Barron's (thanks, GamingBolt), he said: "It has to be the right thing. It's such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn't make sense."

There were rumours of a single-player Titanfall game being in the works, but earlier this year it seems that project was cancelled by EA. Sadly, then, it seems we won't be jumping into a giant mech anytime soon.

Titanfall 2

Related texts

0
Titanfall 2Score

Titanfall 2
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"There's more variety, refined systems, and a wealth of mechanics that facilitate exciting and adventurous play."



Loading next content