Titanfall 3 hopes quashed by Respawn CEO

Today marks the release of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and while the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is proving to be a huge hit with critics, Respawn putting its Star Wars action games to the forefront has left another major franchise on the backburner.

Titanfall 3 is a game people have been asking about for years now, and Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella recently squished our hopes of it coming anytime soon. Speaking with Barron's (thanks, GamingBolt), he said: "It has to be the right thing. It's such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn't make sense."

There were rumours of a single-player Titanfall game being in the works, but earlier this year it seems that project was cancelled by EA. Sadly, then, it seems we won't be jumping into a giant mech anytime soon.