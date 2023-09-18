Titanfall 2 has suddenly been patched and gamers are crowding the servers

HQ

Titanfall and its sequel Titanfall 2 are a bit of a sad story. Both games were absolutely brilliant, but never got the sales numbers they truly deserved, and a third game was never released. Instead the spin-off Apex Legends (it takes place in the same universe, few other similarities) is the only thing remaining today from the two classic titles.

But without any heads-up, Respawn suddenly decided to update Titanfall 2 in time for the weekend, a game which has been pretty much unplayable for years with both broken servers (mainly PC) and fairly small community (all formats). And with things sorted out as well as a regular playlist update, the players returned.

According to SteamDB, there was a peak of 23,234 concurrent players during the weekend - which isn't far from the all-time peak (two years ago) when it reached 27,631 concurrent players. While we can't get such detailed data from the consoles, we tried the Xbox version, and was quickly able to start a match, proving that there seems to be plenty of people playing for consoles as well.

There are several people who hopes this might be a sign of Titanfall 3 actually coming, but we would highly recommend you to keep all those hopes on a reasonable level as there is a high risk of disappointment.