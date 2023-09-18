Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 has suddenly been patched and gamers are crowding the servers

Could this be a trial balloon to see if people are still interested in the franchise?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Titanfall and its sequel Titanfall 2 are a bit of a sad story. Both games were absolutely brilliant, but never got the sales numbers they truly deserved, and a third game was never released. Instead the spin-off Apex Legends (it takes place in the same universe, few other similarities) is the only thing remaining today from the two classic titles.

But without any heads-up, Respawn suddenly decided to update Titanfall 2 in time for the weekend, a game which has been pretty much unplayable for years with both broken servers (mainly PC) and fairly small community (all formats). And with things sorted out as well as a regular playlist update, the players returned.

According to SteamDB, there was a peak of 23,234 concurrent players during the weekend - which isn't far from the all-time peak (two years ago) when it reached 27,631 concurrent players. While we can't get such detailed data from the consoles, we tried the Xbox version, and was quickly able to start a match, proving that there seems to be plenty of people playing for consoles as well.

There are several people who hopes this might be a sign of Titanfall 3 actually coming, but we would highly recommend you to keep all those hopes on a reasonable level as there is a high risk of disappointment.

Titanfall 2

Related texts

0
Titanfall 2Score

Titanfall 2
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"There's more variety, refined systems, and a wealth of mechanics that facilitate exciting and adventurous play."



Loading next content