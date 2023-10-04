Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Titanfall 2 fans think Respawn is teasing something big again

      "This is ether god-tier trolling or a confession."

      Is there going to be another Titanfall game? Earlier this year if you'd have asked us, we'd have said no, as it seemed that there was a third Titanfall in development, but that it was axed as Respawn instead focused its efforts on Apex Legends.

      Now, with the teases that Respawn is putting out, including a random patch to Titanfall 2 out of nowhere, it seems like new life could be breathed into the franchise. As pointed out by GamesRadar, fans on Reddit have been scrambling for more clues, and believe they've found one in the game's featured playlists.

      The latest mode to rotate in is The Otherside. Eagle-eyed fans made the connection between this name and Otherside, the title of a Red Hot Chili Peppers song. The third song in their seventh studio album.

      Some believe this is grasping at straws, while one user said "this is ether god-tier trolling or a confession at this point." It does seem unlikely that a third Titanfall is coming, with Respawn both tied to Apex Legends and a third Star Wars Jedi game, but stranger things have happened.

