Titan Quest II's 2026 roadmap promises crafting, summons, and Spirit Mastery

HQ

If you've been playing Titan Quest II ever since it launched as an Early Access project, you may be curious about what the future holds for the wider game. If so, the latest roadmap is definitely worth checking out.

Dishing out the details on what to expect from the action game throughout the course of 2026, the roadmap explains that we should expect a major content update to arrive every three months, with the first of these being known as The Wild Lands. We don't have any firm date about when this will happen, as the roadmap simply expresses that all of the included elements will be coming in 2026.

To this end, beyond The Wild Lands, we can expect a crafting and summons-focussed feature update at some point, plus a system update that will introduce Spirit Mastery as well. Naturally, some of the future additions to the game will bring new chapters, new items, new enemies, new bosses, new quests, new features, enhanced multiplayer, additional language support, and more, with this batch of content all promised in the second half of 2026.

Check out the latest roadmap for the game below.