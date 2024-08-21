Titan Quest II release window confirmed

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, THQ Nordic and studio Grimlore Games released a new trailer for Titan Quest II where we got a good look at what the game will have to offer at launch and see if it can take some market share away from the giant and growing Diablo IV.

Now that we're in the midst of Gamescom, the publisher has offered a more approximate release window for PC gamers to start their Early Access. It's Winter, which means we'll have the game before the end of March 2025.

Titan Quest II is set in a much darker universe of Greek mythology where we will face the goddess Nemesis and countless hordes of centaur fauns, satyrs, harpies, minotaurs and all manner of other creatures from Greek lore. We will upgrade our equipment by looting temples and completing quests for the tormented people of Greece, and we can even travel to the dreamlike realm of the Moirae.

We'll be keeping a close eye on future Titan Quest II announcements for a definite release date (albeit in Early Access) to hold on to.

Thanks, Gematsu.