Titan Quest II now set to launch in Early Access this summer, after delay

It's one of the most respected ARPGs alongside Diablo and Path of Exile, but the Titan Quest sequel has taken so long to develop and launch that many fear a nasty surprise. This comes as the publisher has reported that the game is now aiming for an Early Access release in summer 2025, without further specifying the date.

The reason for this delay (remember, Titan Quest II was originally scheduled for Winter 2024) was in response to another ARPG of a similar style (which, though not mentioned, was Path of Exile 2, released on December 6, 2024) and the search for a gap in the schedule that would allow it to breathe and reach its target of starting players.

And the outlook is likely to be positive, as pre-release testing and betas have shown near-unanimous support from those who have played Titan Quest II, including our own impressions during Gamescom 2024. Grimlore Games is committed to delivering the best possible sequel to Titan Quest, one "that respects the legacy while evolving for a new generation of gamers."

Are you planning to play Titan Quest II this summer?