Titan Quest II looks more and more like a Diablo-killer in latest trailer

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, Grimlore Games just presented another glimpse at the action-RPG Titan Quest II. This came in the form of a features trailer that delved into many of the unique elements of the experience, all while presenting tons of promising Diablo-like action.

Specifically, we get to how you can design and customise your character and then combine this with further buildcrafting systems such as ability modification and legendary weapon effects. This is all paramount to master as on top of regular enemies to slat, Titan Quest II will also pit you up against various mythical monsters and bosses that will require powerful tools and builds to overcome.

You can see this all in action for yourself below in the latest trailer, with Titan Quest II set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the future.