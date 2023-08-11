Titan Quest II has been revealed

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, developer Grimlore Games has just revealed Titan Quest II. Announced with a purely CGI trailer, we have been given a few extra bits of information about the game, as per a press briefing before the showcase.

This title will be a top-down action-RPG that intends to offer more meaningful, tactical combat over what is often seen in the sub-genre. Essentially, don't expect a clickfest for this upcoming title.

To add to this, Titan Quest II will offer a flexible character system that allows you to create your own class by combining two unique masteries. There will then be a skill multiplier system that allows you to routinely grow in strength and ultimately challenge the gods.

As for the gods, Titan Quest II will be set in a mythological Greek world that also offers a day and night cycle. We're told that the world will feature meaningful loot, and that it will be accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack.

The story synopsis for the game is as follows: "Once more, players will be immersed in the mythological realm of ancient Greece, facing unimaginable challenges, striving for exquisite loot, and combining different masteries to create unique, powerful character builds. Their ultimate goal is to stop Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution herself, as she weaves malevolence into the Threads of Fate itself."

While we can look forward to more news about the game in the near future, we were told that Titan Quest II will support online multiplayer in the form of cooperative play.

Check out the reveal trailer for Titan Quest II, ahead of its launch at some point in the future on PC.