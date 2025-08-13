Titan Quest II (Early Access)

HQ

Greek mythology is something I have been enchanted by since childhood. Gods with emotions, problems and not unlike us mortals. When Titan Quest II was announced, I was surprised and nervous because the original creators did not develop this title. Alongside the Diablo series, the first is my favourite in the genre. What stood out about the title was its slower pace and that the enemies visible equipment, was what was dropped once your opponent was defeated. If your opponent had a sword, you got the sword whether it was good or bad. Most often, enemies in the action role-playing genre are more like a piñata you hit until it explodes. When it does, the items are randomised.

Titan Quest II is the same as the first in many respects. It has been launched in Early Access and only around 10-20 hours of content is available to test. Therefore, this is not a review of the full adventure in its 1.0 version but a review of the version you can buy today. The game begins with your village being destroyed by the goddess Nemesis. She is the goddess of vengeance and for reasons we don't really find out she is hunting our protagonist. The world seems to be in chaos and monsters are attacking otherwise peaceful villages. You realise early on that there is something special about the character you have created.

Cutscenes and close-ups of characters look surprisingly good.

When you get your powers, the adventure really begins. Unfortunately, we can only choose between four powers at the moment. In the game these are called masteries and just like in the first game, two are combined into one class. You can choose to combine these in any combination you like. That freedom is really good and helps you defeat the enemies your way. At the moment we have Rogue, Storm, Earth and Warfare. There will be many more to come before the full launch. I've played so much of the first title in the series that this was all familiar. I chose to combine Storm and Warfare. I like the combination of magic and being able to strengthen certain aspects of my character in combat. The other masteries do exactly what the name implies. There are no surprises in this system for better or worse.

The upgrade system is more complicated than just choosing two masteries. You will also equip each ability with several bonus powers. For example, if you learn to throw lightning bolts like Zeus, you can make it so that bolts also give you some health for each hit. They might also fill up different gauges, or give you another bonus you prefer. It's a bit limited but this is where I think a lot of the min-maxing of characters will happen. I would love to see Grimlore Games take liberties and tie this into the mythology and not just offer generic bonuses. Even if you put out points in different categories like in other titles in the genre, this is a feature that adds to the complexity of moulding your character's abilities.

The character creator is limited at the moment, it will be expanded before the game is released in 1.0 version.

I found the first Titan Quest to be relatively casual and not an outright number simulator. However, I think this one seems to emphasise your character's stats slightly more. It's nowhere near as complex as Path of Exile, but it does offer more choices than Diablo outside of the equipment category. When it comes to clothing, armour and more, there's plenty of it. In this early version, however, there were very few interesting bonuses attached to individual types of equipment. I hope Grimlore Games dares to make things like this more unique. I don't just want to see my shin guards have 15% extra protection against magic and a few points in strength, but actually do something fun. Give the shin guards a small chance to explode from physical contact or summon a creature from Hades. Give us more substantial and interesting equipment choices, it adds complexity.

Alongside this, Titan Quest II is more methodical than its equivalent competitors. The enemy is readable and you have a button so you can dodge. This is also a feature so built into the experience that it can create controversy. The boss battles rely on you using it. This is something even Diablo IV experimented with. Currently there is no mastery dedicated to defence so you can only take so many hits before you die. I can still appreciate the attempt to vary the combat and the concept. I like what I have experienced and it flows very well.

The cutscenes are nice. It's a shame they don't play in 4K resolution though.

In terms of gameplay, this feels like an upgrade of the first one. It is not only functional but also visual. There is more method to the killing and the collecting of new items is addictive. I don't know if we will visit more areas than ancient Greece. I do hope we get to see more of this world, Olympus and even Hades. I'm not so keen on travelling the world in the base game as in the first one, but I want to explore more of Greece.

Visually this looks really good. Unfortunately, the adventure doesn't adhere to any kind of historical accuracy in terms of equipment, design and the like. It mixes historical details, with myths, fictional clothing and armour. This is not a criticism. However, I would have liked to have seen a bit more of historical Greece and then mixed with exciting interpretations of the myths in this. It is a small complaint that does not steal anything from the whole. It's beautiful and it looks like the typical interpretation of the Greece of the myths. It also sounds good and the voice acting is great. Some of the powers also have a good weight to their sound. I like the power to call down lightning in a certain place. Other powers have a bit more flat sounds and I hope this can be improved.

The user interface is clean and typical of the genre.

Sound is often underestimated in this genre. Even though sound is what conveys strength in your attacks. Pressure in the sound and for some powers even shaking the screen or other visual elements can increase the feeling of being powerful. In this area, I think Titan Quest II does some powers better than others. Calling down thunder on a location both sounds good and looks powerful. Especially when the enemy is also thrown from the location at high speed. At the same time, the stronger ability to throw lightning does not feel as powerful. It just glides through the enemies and leaves no real visual or audiovisual impression. Why not make it look like lightning cracking, popping between each enemy it hits. It's a bit of a shame, because I think Grimlore Games could actually do this if they had the opportunity, budget and time. The forces behind Abilities Earth are slightly better at this point.

The story is both familiar and from what I tested, this is reminiscent of a Greek myth in a good way. You escape your village and try to use your powers as a hero. You help villagers, animals and others in need. It works just as you expect. You talk to a marked character, get a quest, complete it and get your reward. There are also altars just like in the first game to quickly transport you around the world. I think Titan Quest II looks to be a safe and secure sequel to the original. The small innovations we see do not change the basic concepts and design structure noticeably. It is also noticeable that Grimlore Games has chosen to look at the first game and Diablo IV when it comes to views. You can often see more of the world than you can visit, and often you can even visit some of the places on the horizon.

If you are keen and interested in an action role-playing game about Greek gods and heroes, this is worth keeping an eye on. If you don't mind limited content at first, this is worth a try. However, if you want the full experience, you're better off playing something else while waiting for 1.0. I think it has the potential to be a great adventure in its genre. Some powers need a little more push in their soundstage and the content is lacklustre in this Early Access version. I also hope that Grimlore Games dares to do more with their items for the title's official 1.0 launch. I appreciate when items are unique, do weird or cool things in this genre. Whether it's worth your time depends on what you're looking for, but I like the sample I got to test of Titan Quest II. This is good and has the potential to be really good.