Titan Forge is aiming to make Smite 2 more accessible for new players

3rd-person MOBA Smite has been running for over 10 years now, which means there's a big pool of experienced players that can make it hard for new players to start playing. During our interview at the Smite 2 announcement event in Arlington, general manager & creative director Travis Brown admitted that the current system isn't working very well to onboard new players. With Smite 2, developer Titan Forge Games is aiming to change this.

"When you start playing Smite, it assumes that you're an average player. And if you are an average player, you are then getting paired against people who are average who have been playing for a while, and you're going to lose a lot of your first few matches," Brown tells me during our interview. "Our new matchmaking system, it's going to look at things more, starting from you're a new player, you're at zero, how do you grow?"

This will include helping new players pick a role that suits them. The new matchmaking system will look at different skills in different roles to make for better matchmaking. "It's going to take into account the fact that I'm a really good support player, or I'm a really good solo player. However, If you put me in mid lane, I'm going to suck."

Also, the developers are introducing more automatic options for upgrading the gods in Smite 2. "We're making sure the auto builds are available, but also allowing you to customise the auto builds. This means you can both go with a predetermined plan, but if you want to opt out of that plan because the game's changed as MOBAs do, the character you thought was going to be strong isn't actually strong, you can opt out of that and then start doing a more customised build." Brown and executive producer Alex Cantatore explained that they're aiming to make "all the systems more approachable, so that when you are ready to engage with it, you've learned enough of the game and the way that we've presented things to you, you've kind of learned enough of the things to start making those choices as you're ready to make them."

To make things easier for new players, they're also upgrading the auto leveling in Smite 2. Cantatore explained that "nine times out of ten, you're gonna level up your abilities in the same order as a certain god. I always want to level up my second ability first on Ymir, and then I want to level up my third ability. So for 90% of the players, 90% of the time, we could just set that to automatically function." This way new players can "see what skills should be leveled in which order and learn that, and not have to worry about pushing the button." Cantatore continued, "You don't have to worry about this part of the depth when you're new, but you can start to worry about it when it matters to you."

Even though auto levelling is available in Smite already, the developers remarked that the new Unreal Engine 5 allows them to upgrade it significantly. The current auto leveling system will nearly always put more points towards upgrading unlocked skills. "Right now when you hit level 3, it'll always put a second point into the same ability. But a lot of characters actually want one in each ability at level 3 and that's something that the old auto level couldn't really do," Brown and Cantatore explained. "That's just because of all the legacy of the game that's there. So we're building a new system from the ground up." This way, depending on a predetermined playstyle new players can pick at the start of each match, the system "will determine exactly what autos are the ones for you, and we can do that all the way through level 20. So now we can really refine that so it's not wonky or weird for any character."

The choice to put more emphasis on onboarding new players is often at odds with catering to experienced or esports players in Smite. "We're debating every day about that. If we only listen to our pro player Discord, then we will make a game that they love to play, but no one else will even want to engage with it because it's just way too difficult," Brown explained. "I'm still having debates right now about the auto build system: do I want to do crit or do I want to be a tanky guy? [For new players] that might be all the decisions that you want to make. For other players, they may want to be led towards doing more damage or not dying so much."

According to Brown, they're "trying to find the best solution that makes as many people happy as possible while keeping the game core intact." It's also one of the challenges in development that the developers are very passionate about to do right. "From day one I've been really passionate about making sure that we onboard players really effectively," said Brown. "In 10 years we've developed a lot of things and methodologies to make sure that we're keeping skills fast and poppy enough, so that they feel good to use in action and in rapid succession. But we don't want a lack of counterplay if you're a little bit slower or you don't have a reaction time that's as fast."

The improved onboarding for new players is something the developers will be working on in the coming months. "What we have today doesn't have any of that functionality in the game yet, but that is our goal over the next six months. To add in all the features that are necessary to help new players onboard into Smite."