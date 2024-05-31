Titan Forge explains its method of selecting which Smite gods will be brought to Smite 2 next

HQ

Smite 2 has just begun its second alpha weekend, meaning players are able to once again dive into the MOBA sequel to see how it is shaping up and steadily improving ahead of its soft-launch in late July when the servers will be turned on 24/7.

This alpha weekend will include two further gods to check out, as both Hades and Sol make their Smite 2 debut. With just a collection of the 130 gods from Smite currently available in the sequel, we sat down with design director AJ Walker and executive producer Alex Cantatore to learn just how Titan Forge selects which gods to bring to Smite 2 next.

"One of the things that makes Smite, Smite, is that it has gods from all the world's myths," said Cantatore. "So, we do very intentionally try and hit on a lot of different mythologies when we're putting together even this early roster to give you a feel of it's all the gods fighting, even though we still have, you know, a lot of gods still to put into the game."

Walker then picked up and added: "I mean, you could have Doctor Strange powers to see the 14 million different combinations of which order you could go in, and there would be one that might be the best for all of these different variables, but I don't think there'd be any other way to figure that out except for Marvel Cinematic Universe-level powers. We're dedicating quite a bit of effort to it and to getting an order that we're pretty happy with. We expect the players to be pretty happy with. I mean, the last little bit of it is feel, right? I mean, a lot of the people at the studio are Smite fans, Smite players, before we were even game devs or before we were high-res devs. So, there's a lot of, you know, individual community passion going into picking that order as well.

"But in general, we're trying to make something that we can do efficiently and quickly so we can get as many gods into Smite 2 and make sure they all reach that new quality bar of looking and feeling great and having new gameplay, just trying to make sure we get that done."

Talking about the soft-launch coming up, Cantatore explained the loose terminology surrounding it as follows:

"So, currently we're targeting 24-7 servers in July. We aren't sure if we're going to call it Alpha, if we're going to call it Beta, but you'll be able to play it around the clock, and the game will be far enough along where we think it'll give you enough content to be able to play 24-7.

"So, we're very careful about what we call the game, because if we mistakenly call it one thing and it's not ready, the community is going to skewer us, and rightfully so, right? Because we know the state the game is in, we should be truthful about that when we're talking to the community."

Check out the full interview with Titan Forge below to learn more about rumoured future gods, how Unreal Engine 5 allows the team to streamline its development efforts, and esports plans for Smite 2.