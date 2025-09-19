Titan Comics to release a new grimdark comic series set in the Dark Souls world

HQ

Considering FromSoftware doesn't seem all too bothered about expanding the Dark Souls series with a new video game anytime soon, anyone who is looking for further exploration into this world will have to look elsewhere. Fortunately, Titan Comics might just have the solution.

A new series has been announced called Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning, with this being a grimdark tale that aims to build on the lore from the famed action-RPG series. The synopsis for this run explains:

"Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation.

"In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lillies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance to the world.

This is an ad:

"The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their soughtafter champion to guide them to solace. But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might not be what it once seemed..."

The first issue in the series will debut as soon as December 3, and you can snag a copy from retailers like Forbidden Planet. It's being written by George Mann and illustrated by Maan House.

This is an ad: