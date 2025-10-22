Titan Comics' Return to Skull Island spinoff comic follows on from the Netflix anime

HQ

The MonsterVerse is a very messy place. There are shows and films and even additional stories that pop up here, there, and everywhere, and the next on this front is a comic run from Titan Comics.

The fittingly named publisher has been working on Return to Skull Island, which is a story that spins off from the Netflix animated series Skull Island, which itself follows on from the live-action theatrical flick Kong: Skull Island starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson. Wow, that's a lot of Skull Islands...

This comic has a story that is described as such: "A ragtag group of castaways must return to an island steeped in dark secrets and danger! After Kong's battle with the Kraken, survivors soon discover that far worse lurks in the shadows... and that their unlikely ally may not be able to protect them from Skull Island's horrors!"

The comic is written by Simon Furman with art from Christopher Jones, and it's actually a story that has been available for a short while, as the fourth issue has just arrived. Issue 1 dropped in July.

This is an ad:

Have you been following all the various narrative threads of the MonsterVerse?