Tire Boy is an open world action-adventure about a boy in a tire

During Day of the Devs, GameTeam6 just presented their quirky and odd open world action-adventure platformer. Known as Tire Boy, this is a peculiar game that revolves around a boy inside a tire, all as he navigates the world, takes on heroic battles, helps locals, and looks to uncover his past too.

Described as "weird, heartfelt, and full of little surprises," this game looks to explore connection and curiosity, and does so by letting you loose in a world that offers both big moments and quiet ones as well.

We're told in a press release that Tire Boy has been inspired by The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus, Super Mario 64, and Sonic the Hedgehog, and that it will offer a heartfelt storyline, highly accessible gameplay, and all from a childlike perspective where everything towers over you. There will be ways to improve your tire with handy upgrades, opportunities to battle nature (be it bears or ducks), and the unusual world will offer both magnificent towns but also peculiar forests with enormous mushrooms. To add to this is a colourful cast that includes the owl Nestwijk, the very creature who raised Tire Boy.

There is currently no release date nor window attached to the game, but we do know for a fact that it will be coming to PC via Steam and potentially to other platforms too.