Tiny Troopers: Global Ops gameplay shown in new trailer

While we don't have a release date to share on Tiny Troopers: Global Ops quite yet, we do have a new video with plenty of gameplay. This is a twin-stick shooter in the Tiny Trooper franchise and offers co-op for up to four people (or singleplayer if you prefer that) with 50 missions to play through.

If you play on PC or Xbox, there is currently also a playable demo available for you to check out, but the finished game will be released for PlayStation and Switch as well. Check out the video below and the official description can be found under it.

"Tiny Troopers: Global Ops features the explosive bite-sized action fans of the franchise have come to enjoy, but this time there's a host of new features and an epic campaign with over 50 missions set in all corners of the globe. Battle the toughest enemies with a lethal arsenal of weapons including machine guns, flamethrowers and rocket launchers, or mount-up in vehicular combat. You can take on the challenge alone, or team up in couch or online co-op with friends on any available format to take on the Tiny Troopers: Global Ops world leaderboards."