Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' soundtrack is coming on vinyl

"Whimsical Wax Discs Summoned Forth".

HQ

Gearbox Software's Latest Borderlands game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been out since late March, and you can read our review about it right here. As well all know, a big part of the Borderlands experience is music, and now the game's soundtrack can be bought as a "whimsical wax disc", also known as vinyl record.

Pre-ordering is now available via Laced Records for £33.00.

There are three options in total: Deluxe Double Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe Double Vinyl and a digital download. But frankly there are only 2 options, because we don't want digital downloads: we want the real thing, right?

Shipping should start October 2022. Here is what this soundtrack includes.

Disc 1

Side A


  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Theme

  • Imagine Your Character

  • Bunkers & Badasses

  • Overworld

  • Caravan Walk

  • Enter the Weepwild Dankness

  • Giant Skeleton

Side B


  • Dragons

  • Goblins and Wyverns

  • Blacksmith

  • Shattergrave Barrow

  • Witches

  • Treasure Trove

  • Wargtooth Shallows

Disc 2

Side A


  • Cross the Drowned Abyss

  • Dry'l, Whose Chains Are the Sea

  • Tangledrift

  • The Ditcher

Side B


  • Climb Karnok's Wall

  • Ossu-Gol Necropolis

  • Enter the Fearamid

  • Crest of Fate

  • The Chaos Chamber

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

