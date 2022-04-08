Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' soundtrack is coming on vinyl

HQ

Gearbox Software's Latest Borderlands game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been out since late March, and you can read our review about it right here. As well all know, a big part of the Borderlands experience is music, and now the game's soundtrack can be bought as a "whimsical wax disc", also known as vinyl record.

Pre-ordering is now available via Laced Records for £33.00.

There are three options in total: Deluxe Double Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe Double Vinyl and a digital download. But frankly there are only 2 options, because we don't want digital downloads: we want the real thing, right?

Shipping should start October 2022. Here is what this soundtrack includes.

Disc 1

Side A





Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Theme



Imagine Your Character



Bunkers & Badasses



Overworld



Caravan Walk



Enter the Weepwild Dankness



Giant Skeleton



Side B





Dragons



Goblins and Wyverns



Blacksmith



Shattergrave Barrow



Witches



Treasure Trove



Wargtooth Shallows



Disc 2

Side A





Cross the Drowned Abyss



Dry'l, Whose Chains Are the Sea



Tangledrift



The Ditcher



Side B

