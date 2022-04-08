Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' soundtrack is coming on vinyl

Gearbox Software's Latest Borderlands game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been out since late March, and you can read our review about it right here. As well all know, a big part of the Borderlands experience is music, and now the game's soundtrack can be bought as a "whimsical wax disc", also known as vinyl record.
Pre-ordering is now available via Laced Records for £33.00.
There are three options in total: Deluxe Double Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe Double Vinyl and a digital download. But frankly there are only 2 options, because we don't want digital downloads: we want the real thing, right?
Shipping should start October 2022. Here is what this soundtrack includes.
