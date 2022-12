HQ

Tiny Tina has something in store for you, and thinks you should celebrate Christmas with a brand new gun. She offers a stylish Nightshade SMG free of charge for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and all you have to do to get it, is insert this Shift Code over here: J36J3-K5WZJ-STBXW-3BJBJ-BR93C

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands often get freebies via the official Twitter account, so we can recommend you to follow it for other goodies. If you want to read more about this game, you should check out our review.