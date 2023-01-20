Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is free to play for Xbox this weekend

Microsoft has announced another round of Free Play Days, with the Borderlands spinoff being the main draw.

Free Play Days is a long-running Microsoft concept, which gives Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate users a selection of games to enjoy at no extra cost each weekend. Now this week's titles have been presented on Xbox Wire and they're looking pretty good.

Starting now and until 09:00 on Monday (January 23), you can now download and play both Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Space Crew (Legendary Edition). As usual, there are also discounts on both titles during this time with all editions of the former being 50% and the latter being 80% off.

You will also get to keep your save file if you purchase the games and can continue playing where you left off.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Written by Jonas Mäki

Gearbox's Borderlands fantasy spinoff is out now, and we have some thoughts on how its developing the franchise.



