It sometimes feels like every game has seen a delay or two during the pandemic, but there's an exception or two. Today we've got great news from one of them.

Gearbox reveals that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has gone gold, which is surprisingly early considering the game launches on March 25. We usually get messages like this around a month before the games become available, so let's hope this means we get a very polished experience from the get-go in approximately seven weeks.