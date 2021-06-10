Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gets officially announced

After rumours and plenty of teasers, Gearbox and 2K has finally announced its Borderlands spinoff game at Summer Game Fest, known as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This fantasy RPG will be similar to Borderlands, but at the same time is its own entity, as it features spell casting and character customisation.

The game will also be similar to the Bunkers and Badasses expansion for Borderlands 2, in that Tiny Tina will be guiding the storyline and changing what happens on a whim as she pleases.

Wonderlands also features a pretty stacked cast of voice actors including Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch (of course), but the game also mentioned that Bunkers and Badasses' diamond pony Butt Stallion will also be returning.

As for when we'll get to experience this game, the announcement mentions that Wonderlands is coming in early 2022, and that more is to be revealed this summer - maybe at the Gearbox conference in a few days?