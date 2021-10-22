Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay shows a special take on D&D classes

HQ

The upcoming Borderlands game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will, as previously announced, take a lot of inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons. This includes the new multi-class system...kind of...

Gearbox has given us a new gameplay trailer showing off two of the classes we can choose to combine in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Tiny Tina has obviously decided to take the traditional system to another level. We don't get to play as a regular berserker or rogue, but instead what's called a Brr-Zerker and Stabbomancer. The former's naming reflect that it's basically an ice-focused berserker with a giant axe that can freeze enemies and do some serious damage. Stabbomancher is on the other hand what you might call a rogue with a dash of mage because its magical knifes can be used to do extreme damage on unaware enemies you sneak up on while invisible or just thrown into their faces for good measure.

What do you think about these classes, and what other weird takes on D&D classes would you like to see?