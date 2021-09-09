Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay shown at the PlayStation Showcase

HQ

After being announced at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, Gearbox just unveiled the first look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gameplay, which seems to be a pretty unique take on the Borderlands universe.

Revealed at the PlayStation Showcase, the game seems to feature the typical Borderlands action and combat we've come to know and love, albeit with a few added extras such as swords and magical abilities. But, it also seems to be quite different as the game seems to have an overworld with third-person portions with big-head character models, and also seems to have more influence from the Dungeons & Dragons mechanics that were added to the universe in the Bunkers & Baddasses expansion for Borderlands 2.

The fantasy portions do make this game look significantly different than any Borderlands before it, and that wasn't all that was revealed, as the release date for the game was also detailed, with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands set to land next year, on March 25, 2022.