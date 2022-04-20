Cookies

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors launches tomorrow

It'll be the first of four major DLC drops.

HQ

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is almost one month old and clearly Gearbox isn't going to let anyone forget about this somewhat odd spinoff action-adventure, which takes place in the Borderlands universe. Tomorrow marks the release date of the first expansion, called Coiled Captors.

We have received the launch trailer to prepare us for things to come, which includes plenty of new content. If you have the Season Pass, this is the first of four planned major DLC drops. Gearbox explains:

"Coiled Captors is accessed via Vesper's first Mirror of Mystery, which is found in the eerie Dreamveil Overlook, just outside of Brighthoof on the Overworld. The enemies within have a baseline level of 13, and will scale to your Fatemaker's level beyond that."

Will you be playing this one?

HQ
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

