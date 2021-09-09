Tiny Tina's Wonderlands boxart is as bombastic as you might think

HQ

The larger-than-life goofball Tiny Tina from the Borderlands series is getting her very own game next year. It is called Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and was announced earlier this summer. According to the official Twitter account of the game, we can look forward to gameplay "soon", something we expect means later tonight when the PlayStation showcase begins at 22:00.

Now the boxart for the game has been published online via Anerydad and if you thought it would be obnoxious - you were right. Check it out below.