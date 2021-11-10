Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC is now available as a standalone game

Gearbox has released the fourth expansion of Borderlands 2 again, except this time it can be played entirely on its own without the need for the base game.

Originally released back in 2013, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep is now available to pick up for £7.99 on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, and entirely for free on the Epic Games Store until November 16.

Despite the DLC being pretty well received at launch, the fanbase isn't all that happy that Gearbox is selling it today for £8, with it currently having a mostly negative rating on Steam, with users even calling it a "disgusting money grab" and mentioning that it has not been optimised at all, with plenty reporting freezing, crashing, and low FPS.

Despite this, in a press release Gearbox CEO and president Randy Pitchfold said, "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep is one of the most important pieces of content Gearbox has ever imagined. With the original Dragon's Keep, not only did we introduce an entirely new genre into the critically acclaimed Borderlands series, we created and developed some of Gearbox's most impressive gameplay and storytelling. I am thrilled for Tiny Tina's original adventure to be readily available for a new generation of players, and also for long-time fans to come back to where the story started and once-again experience the magic that inspired Wonderlands."

The DLC has been released as a standalone product ahead of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which will be coming on March 25 next year, and seemingly is a fantasy-spin off that has been inspired by what was delivered in this DLC.

Take a look at the trailer for the Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure below.