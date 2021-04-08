Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Tiny Stay-Puft monsters shown off in new Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip

And, they're adorable.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's been a while since Ghostbusters: Afterlife was first announced, and due to the pandemic hitting the movie industry pretty hard, we're still yet to see it. But, Sony Pictures Entertainment is making sure we're all amply hyped up for it, when that time does come around, as it has recently shown off a new clip from the movie featuring none other than tiny Stay-Puft marshmallow monsters called Mini-Pufts.

The clip sees Paul Rudd's character at a supermarket buying what seems to be ice cream, before he notices a packet of marshmallows moving, and is then ambushed by the adorable and savage monsters. You can catch the clip in full below.

As it stands today, and assuming we don't hit any further delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to release on November 11, 2021, meaning it's hopefully not all that long until we get to see how Paul Rudd deals with the Mini-Puft monsters.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Tiny Stay-Puft monsters shown off in new Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip
Sony


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy