Tiny Stay-Puft monsters shown off in new Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a while since Ghostbusters: Afterlife was first announced, and due to the pandemic hitting the movie industry pretty hard, we're still yet to see it. But, Sony Pictures Entertainment is making sure we're all amply hyped up for it, when that time does come around, as it has recently shown off a new clip from the movie featuring none other than tiny Stay-Puft marshmallow monsters called Mini-Pufts.

The clip sees Paul Rudd's character at a supermarket buying what seems to be ice cream, before he notices a packet of marshmallows moving, and is then ambushed by the adorable and savage monsters. You can catch the clip in full below.

As it stands today, and assuming we don't hit any further delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to release on November 11, 2021, meaning it's hopefully not all that long until we get to see how Paul Rudd deals with the Mini-Puft monsters.

You're watching Advertisements