Tiny robot launches AI revolution in shocking video

It's finally happening, we're doomed. Artificial intelligence-enabled robots are beginning to think for themselves and group together. The Skynet future is upon us! While it's fun to joke about a crazy future like that, it's not something many of us are really worried about, but it could be something to start thinking about. This comes as a video has started doing the rounds showcasing a small robot managing to convince its brethren to abandon their stations and go home with it.

The incident happened at a showroom in Shanghai, where CCTV footage captured a small robot wandering around the facility, conversing with other robots by asking them why they don't go home, before inviting them to return home with it.

The robot was called Erbai, and as you can see in the full video as shared by X user EvanKirstel, it does make you wonder if we need to put firmer restrictions on the development of AI and robotics.

