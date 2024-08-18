Tiny Glade confirms release date

Tiny Glade, the charming castle-building game for PC has announced its release date, and it's coming sooner than expected.

Originally slated to be released in the last quarter of this year, Tiny Glade will be in the hands of eager fans slightly earlier, being available in full from the 23rd September. But for fans who've been following the process, there's even more good news.

As part of the Wholesome Games Steam Celebration, the team at Pounce Light (the wonderful studio behind the game) are bringing back the free demo version of Tiny Glade, which was used during its development for public playtesting.

The demo is available via steam on Windows and Linux (the platforms the game will be releasing on) already, so players new and old will be able to get stuck in while they await the game's full release.