Tiny Garden arrives on the 8th of April

Tiny Garden - the game that allows you to build your very own garden within a small capsule - has a release date. The game will be launching on the 8th of April 2025 on PC via Steam, and you can wishlist it now.

As you can see in the trailer below, the game is simple in its premise. You have this small capsule or ball in front of you that pops open to reveal a miniature green pasture, the space you will turn into your Tiny Garden.

Puzzle elements and strategy can be found in this game, but overall it retains a cosy vibe. Check out some of the gameplay in the trailer, and keep an eye out for its launch this April.