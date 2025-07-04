Tiny Chef has been saved - the show will go on

The Tiny Chef saga seems to be over. Following the show's heart-breaking cancellation, the adorable kid's character has been through a rocky few weeks, where it has launched crowdfunding campaigns to help see it return and survive the executioner's block, and thankfully there is good news to share.

Tiny Chef has been saved. It has been confirmed by the creators of the show that the crowdfunding goals have been met, which means that work can now continue on bringing back the show and filming more content.

The big question is what we'll be in store for though, as with Nickelodeon cancelling the series, it remains unclear where it will next air. What we do know is that the creators delivered the good news alongside this message.

"We are excited to get back to work and capture Chefs next journey!!! From the blottum of or heawts, fank yew."