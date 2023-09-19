Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh premieres in early November

Pendulo Studios and Microids has finally settled for a release date.

We already knew Tintin was a wise guy, and he proves this yet again by avoiding the carnage of video game releases that is October. Instead, this reporter will go on his next adventure starting November 7. That's when Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

There will be two physical versions available (besides a standard digital); a Limited Edition and a more expensive Collector's Edition. The latter includes figurine as main draw. You can check them both out below the video.

