Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh premieres in early November

We already knew Tintin was a wise guy, and he proves this yet again by avoiding the carnage of video game releases that is October. Instead, this reporter will go on his next adventure starting November 7. That's when Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

There will be two physical versions available (besides a standard digital); a Limited Edition and a more expensive Collector's Edition. The latter includes figurine as main draw. You can check them both out below the video.