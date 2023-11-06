Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh delayed for PlayStation 4

HQ

We were quite impressed by the gameplay trailer of the upcoming Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh which we wrote about about almost two weeks ago, as it showed a lot of promise with great production values and plenty of variation.

As we've previously reported, it was supposed to be released on November 7, but the publisher Microids has now decided to slightly alter this, although only for PlayStation 4. This version has been delayed until November 30 to live up to the "player's expectations". If you want to play it for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch or Xbox Series S/X- it's still arriving tomorrow as planned.

Will you play Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh?