Tina Fey and Steve Carell are teaming up for a Netflix comedy series

2024 is already quite a big year for Steve Carell as the actor is not only appearing in John Krasinski's IF, but also leading Despicable Me 4 in the summer. The good news for Carell fans doesn't stop there either, as now it has been confirmed that he will be starring alongside 30 Rock creator Tina Fey once again for an adaptation of 1981's The Four Seasons.

The two Date Night stars will be reuniting again for this rom-com series for the streamer, which is set to span eight episodes and begin filming later this year. The project will be written by Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracy Wigfield, a trio who helped bring the world the final season of 30 Rock a few years ago.

There is no word on release date, but no doubt early 2025 would be a safe bet and guess.