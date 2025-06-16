To be honest, I don't really understand what this film is about, even though the premise is actually super simple. Jamie Foxx plays a Shaft-like cult leader who blames the American government for all the evil in the world and has with him PTSD-plagued ex-soldiers from a secret super initiative called "Programme", which is set to overthrow the Pentagon. Of course, the Pentagon doesn't like this, and on their side they have Scott Eastwood's character, a drunken ex-special forces soldier with the worst fake beard ever, who now has to kill everyone, especially Jamie Foxx. Everyone must die.

In the midst of all this, Robert De Niro shows up, wearing a vest. I never really figured out who he was or why he knew everything he knew, or what the motivation behind his arbitrary actions were. I also never really kept track of the Japanese bushido expressions that were thrown in between the Blaxplotation vibes and the Jason Bourne complex, and overall I think this is the worst-written film so far this year. Tin Soldier... Welcome to the bottom of the rating scale!

If there was a rating of 0, this film would definitely be close to it.

Director Brad Furman also wrote this mess, which is surprising, bordering on shocking. Furman was behind the 2011 adaptation of Lincoln Lawyer starring Matthew McConaughey (a great film) and the dramatization of the murder of Notorious Big, City of Lies. In other words, he can do it. But not this time. Here, everything has gone to pot. The only thing that seems to have worked during the filming of Tin Soldier was the production company's cheque book, because it feels completely absurd that Foxx, John Leguizamo, and De Niro are involved here. The miserably bad Eastwood shuffling around and pursing his lips like Hollywood's second most talentless actor (after good old Jon Bernthal, of course) is not particularly surprising, but the rest feels like Denzel Washington showing up in Sharknado 9.

If you want to see what I consider to be the worst film of the year so far, in all categories, check out this horrific super-mess.

