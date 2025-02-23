Timothy Dalton shocked by Amazon's takeover of the James Bond franchise

HQ

As we previously reported, Amazon has now taken creative control over the James Bond franchise, something that former 007 actor Timothy Dalton has expressed surprise and shock over. While long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will retain partial ownership of the brand, they are stepping back to focus on other projects.

Dalton said the following when speaking with Radio Times:

"I was very, very surprised and shocked."

"Barbara is, I think, a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want, and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say. He was well in charge of the show, and that's not so anymore."

Dalton, who portrayed James Bond in the late '80s films The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, emphasized the importance of preserving the original essence of James Bond and wished Amazon the best of luck in their future endeavors.

The acquisition, estimated to have cost around 1 billion USD, has been met with criticism from many fans who fear that Amazon will milk and dilute the franchise. At the same time, the brand has been treading water under Broccoli and Wilson's leadership, so perhaps Amazon can actually breathe new life into the film series. All we can do is hope.

