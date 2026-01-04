Timothée Chalamet's ass was spanked for real in Marty Supreme

HQ

I think when you've got someone who's willing to be your ass double in Hollywood, then you've really made it. That was the case for Timothée Chalamet when filming Marty Supreme, as the actor was offered a stunt double for a spanking scene in which he's hit with a ping pong paddle by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Speaking with Variety, O'Leary revealed Chalamet refused the "ass double" and instead allowed himself to be hit with the paddle over and over. "When it came time to whack him, there was a stunt ass. There was a double," he said. "[Chalamet] wouldn't do it. He said he'll do it himself. He didn't want some other ass immortalized."

The scene was meant to involve a prop paddle, but as that broke in the first take, a real one was used instead. The scene apparently took hours to film and around 40 takes. "Josh was saying, 'You've got to wind up harder,'" O'Leary said. "I was really whacking him."

So if you see Timmy Tim sitting awkwardly in any upcoming press for Marty Supreme, now you know why.