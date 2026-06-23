Timothée Chalamet takes on his first animated role in Illumination's Not Alone

Timmy Tim about 30, but he's not yet starred in an animated movie. That changes next April, as he'll join Selena Gomez in Illumination's Not Alone, a film about romance, aliens, and a long journey home.

Not Alone sees Chalamet star as Joe, "an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone." Gomez plays Fran, a scientist who has been working on a plant-fuelled rocket. That attracts the attention of three aliens, Dunk (played by Rob Brydon), Shelly (voiced by Diane Morgan), and Shirm (voiced by Jamie Demetriou). They're on the run from Officer Zandro, played by Brett Goldstein, a mostly inept man of the law who wants these aliens brought into custody. The synopsis reads as follows:

"When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens — tiny, unruly and adorable — take refuge in Joe's home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran's rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris also round out the supporting cast. The film is being directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan Del Val, all Illumination veterans who've worked on the studio's biggest franchises.

Not Alone premieres in April 2027.