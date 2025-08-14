Timothée Chalamet strives to become a table tennis legend in Marty Supreme

Between starring as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides, Timothée Chalamet has found some time to become a more rooted character, all as part of the next film from writer and director Josh Safdie.

Known as Marty Supreme, this movie follows the titular table tennis player who has dedicated his life to become a great of the sport. It sees how he rises through the ranks and begins to rub shoulders with the stars, all while attempting to carve out his place in the sport by making innovative moves like having a unique ball.

Created and distributed by A24, Marty Supreme is slated to premiere on December 25 and it features some big names too, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

With the premiere coming (around two months after Josh Safdie's brother Benny premieres The Smashing Machine for A24 also), you can see the trailer for Marty Supreme below.