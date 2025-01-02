Timothée Chalamet sent a surprise gift to the winner of his lookalike contest

HQ

A short while ago, a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was held in New York. Timothée himself made a surprise appearance at the event, taking photos with the contestants. Despite an appearance from the actor himself, he didn't take home the grand prize, but the person who did also got another surprise in the post.

The winner of the contest opened up a package containing a load of goods from A Complete Unknown. T-shirts, tote bags, the works. The film sees Timothée Chalamet take on the role of Bob Dylan, portraying his journey to become one of the most important musicians of our era.

As well as gifting his lookalike some goodies, Timothée Chalamet has been travelling all over promoting A Complete Unknown, which has also been raking in positive reviews from critics. Keep an eye out for our incoming review when the film premieres over here.

