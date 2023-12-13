Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Timothée Chalamet reveals his game of the year

While this one might not have won GOTY at The Game Awards, it did win over a lot of fans.

HQ

Timothée Chalamet recently made his debut appearance at The Game Awards, and the Wonka star was given the honour of announcing the show's Game of the Year. That award went to Baldur's Gate III, as we know, but Chalamet's own game of the year was a different title.

Specifically, as he revealed to IGN, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 proved to be the actor's favourite game from this year. He didn't go into much detail on why it was his game of the year, saying he didn't want to give anything away.

A lot of fans were quite disappointed to see Marvel's Spider-Man 2 not win any awards at The Game Awards this year, despite it being nominated in 7 categories.

Do you think Marvel's Spider-Man 2 should've won Game of the Year?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

