Timothée Chalamet reveals his game of the year

Timothée Chalamet recently made his debut appearance at The Game Awards, and the Wonka star was given the honour of announcing the show's Game of the Year. That award went to Baldur's Gate III, as we know, but Chalamet's own game of the year was a different title.

Specifically, as he revealed to IGN, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 proved to be the actor's favourite game from this year. He didn't go into much detail on why it was his game of the year, saying he didn't want to give anything away.

A lot of fans were quite disappointed to see Marvel's Spider-Man 2 not win any awards at The Game Awards this year, despite it being nominated in 7 categories.

