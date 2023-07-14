Timothée Chalamet landed Willy Wonka role thanks to high school rap videos

HQ

It seems like people are quite intrigued by Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Willy Wonka so far. The Wonka trailer shows that this interpretation of the character will be somewhere between Gene Wilder's and Johnny Depp's take, and while we'll have to wait until December to know whether Chalamet can stick the landing for the movie's full duration, we now have an idea why he was cast in the lead role.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, director Paul King talked about why he cast Chalamet, and noted that it was thanks to the actor's high school rap videos, which he had seen from Chalamet's time at New York City's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art.

"It was a straight offer because he's great, and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," said King, before continuing on a little further to add that he "knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well."

If you've never seen Timothée Chalamet rap, you can find a video below to see just this...if you want to.