Timothée Chalamet is planning a new kind of MCU

Timothée Chalamet is hot off the release of Wonka and Dune: Part Two, but the young actor still has plenty of big upcoming roles. Namely, he's set to play Bob Dylan in a new biopic which will release either late this year or early next.

Speaking with NME, Chalamet has revealed he has one major regret about the filming process, and that was not getting another musician in the movie. "There's an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic [Walk The Line]. It's really brief, it's very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe," he said.

Chalamet was referring specifically to Austin Butler's version of Elvis, the role that won the actor a BAFTA and Golden Globe in 2023. Butler famously destroyed his voice to play Elvis, and even if Baz Lurhmann's film wasn't the best around, Butler still managed an impressive performance.